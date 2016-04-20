Calendar » Mentor/Mentee - Golf Lessons with EWGA

April 20, 2016 from 4:30pm - 7:30pm

Come play golf and learn some helpful tips from the EWGA at these special Mentor/Mentee events - Wednesdays 20 and 27! The recent winner of Goleta City Championship started golfing through this program only 18 months ago!

For anyone interested in learning more about the game of golf, come join us for a fun and sociable 9-holes at the Executive Women’s Golf Association Mentor/Mentee get-togethers on Wednesdays 20 and 27. We meet at 4:30pm at the Santa Barbara Municipal Golf Club, 4300 McCaw Avenue for a Pro "tip"/ lesson with play starting at 4:45pm. Even if you don't want to sign up for Mentor/Mentee, you can still play in this 9 hole-league every Wednesday sponsored by the EWGA. The 9-hole greens fees are at the bargain rate of $13.50 including the pro “tip”. This coming Wednesday, April 20th, we'll learn tips of how to chip from the rough onto the green from pro Jeff!

Text or call Lisa Burns at (805) 448-7379 to sign up.