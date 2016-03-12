Calendar » Mentor Training for “I Have a Friend Program®”

March 12, 2016 from 9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospice of Santa Barbara is seeking volunteers to make a difference in a child’s life by joining the “I Have A Friend®” Mentor Program. Mentor volunteers are adults who experienced the death of a parent or sibling and are trained and matched with children who have recently experienced a similar loss. Mentors help a child to heal, thrive and feel “normal” again.

Date: 2 consecutive Saturdays, March 12th & 19th

Time: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

For more information and a mentor application, please visit hospiceofsb.org or contact Nicole Romasanta, Director of Volunteer Services, at (805) 563-8820.