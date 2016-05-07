Calendar » Mentor Training for “I Have a Friend Program®”

May 7, 2016 from 9:00am - 4:30pm

Hospice of Santa Barbara is seeking volunteers to make a difference in a child’s life by joining the “I Have A Friend®” Mentor Program. Mentor volunteers are adults who experienced the death of a parent or sibling as a child and are trained and matched with children who have recently experienced a similar loss. Mentors help a child to heal, thrive and feel “normal” again.

Training takes place over two consecutive Saturdays.

Date: Saturday May 7 and 14

Time: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Location: Hospice of Santa Barbara 2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite #100, Santa Barbara 93103

For more information and a mentor application, please visit hospiceofsb.org or contact Nicole Romasanta, Director of Volunteer Services, at (805) 563-8820.