MENU: MANAGING ESSENTIALS, NUTRITION, & ULTIMATE HEALTH
May 20, 2015 from 4:00 - 6:00
What’s on the MENU?
Managing Essentials, Nutrition, & Ultimate Health
Eating Well with Diabetes featuring
Sansum Clinical Dietitian Emily Luxford, MS, RD
Come join us for a fun-filled and interactive presentation on the relationship between nutrition and diabetes. Learn how to eat healthy and live longer, lose weight, control your diabetes, be fit and active, new recipes, and prevent health complications.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: May 20, 2015 4:00 - 6:00
- Price: 0
- Website: http://www.pathpoint.org/events/menu-managing-essentials-nutrition-ultimate-health/