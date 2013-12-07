Calendar » Mercado and Navidad Celebracion

December 7, 2013 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

On Saturday, December 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Casa Dolores will be holding its annual Latin American Arts & Crafts sale, which features Latin American artists from the Santa Barbara and Ventura areas. Some of the items on sale are Mata Ortiz pottery, wooden alebrijes, rare and vintage Mexican folk art, jewelry, tote bags and much, much more.

Vendors include Paty Diaz from La Catrina in Ventura, Estela Klink from Pocas Cosas, and Sara Whalen Evans, who will be selling from her private collection of rare Mexican folk art.

The Mercado will also showcase the work of Jesus Sosa Calvo, a wood carver from San Martin Tilcajete, Oaxaca, who will be on hand selling his work of whimsical cats with long necks, playing with balls, reading, playing Jazz and lazy cats with their legs hanging.

There also will be an arts and crafts table for children.

The sale will be held in downtown Santa Barbara at Casa Dolores, 1023 Bath Street. Some of the proceeds will go help the maintenance and operations of the Museum.

More information can be found on Casa Dolores’ website (www.casadolores.org) or by calling the museum at (805) 963-1032.

Mata Ortiz pottery:

Casa Dolores Mexican Folk Art Museum: