Calendar » MERCHANTS OF DOUBT

May 13, 2015 from 7 pm - 10 pm

Inspired by the acclaimed book by Naomi Oreskes and Erik Conway, Merchants of Doubttakes audiences on a satirically comedic, yet illuminating ride into the heart of conjuring American spin. Filmmaker Robert Kenner lifts the curtain on a secretive group of highly charismatic, silver- tongued pundits-for-hire who present themselves in the media as scientific authorities – yet have the contrary aim of spreading maximum confusion about well-studied public threats ranging from toxic chemicals to pharmaceuticals to climate change.

The Screening will be followed by a Q&A with discussants:

Jennifer Ouellette, author of 4 popular science books, and science blogger for Scientific American.

Ronald E. Rice, Arthur N. Rupe Professor in the Social Effects of Mass Media; Co-Director, Carsey-Wolf Center; Chair, Department of Communication; UCSB.

This film kicks off the Sustainable Science Communication Conference, all day at Corwin Pavilion, Thursday May 14. See http://sustech.ucsb.edu/sustainable-science-communication-conference for more details.

This event is co-sponsored by the Mellichamp Academic Initiative in Sustainability; The Arthur N. Rupe Chair in the Social Effects of Mass Communication, in the Department of Communication; The Carsey-Wolf Center; and The Anthropocene, Views from the Humanities presented by the Interdisciplinary Humanities Center.