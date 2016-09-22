Calendar » Mesa Music Nite on the Lawn

September 22, 2016 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Bring family, friends, lawn chairs, blankets and a picnic dinner for a fun locals evening. Enjoy live music while enjoying some of the best views in all of Santa Barbara! Wine and beer will be available for purchase.

The featured band will be Santa Barbara locals OutOfTheBlue (click here to visit their Facebook page) and will include a toe-tapping mix of Rock n Roll, Soul, Reggae,Blues & Country from the 50’s, 60’s, 70’s and 80’s.

Learn more by visiting http://mesabusinessassociation.org/mesa-music-nite/

Interested in having a vendor table at the event? Only $10 for MBA members and $20 for non-members. To learn more, please email [email protected]

All proceeds will benefit future Mesa area safety and beautification projects. Please join us to learn more about who you can help make a positive difference in our community!