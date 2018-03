Calendar » Mesa Music Nites

May 11, 2017 from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

MESA BUSINESS ASSOCIATION PRESENTS A FREE EVENT

Mesa Music Nites, 2017

Who: Mesa Business Association is presenting 5 free concerts from April to August; all ages are welcome.

What: Mesa Music Nites - Free concerts in the park - perfect family fun! Artists, vendors, entertainment, dancing, food, drinks, raffles, student essay contests.

When: Thursdays, 5:30 - 7:30pm, April 13, May 11, June 8, July 13, Aug. 17, 2017

Where: Singleton Pavilion, Elings Park, 1298 Las Positas,Rd., Santa Barbara, CA

Why: All proceeds go towards public safety - raising funds for two crosswalks on Cliff Dr. We want to make sure that our kids, families, guests and businesses on the Mesa can get around the Mesa safely.

All info & applications available at:

www.mesabusinessassociation.org