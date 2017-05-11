Calendar » Mesa Music Nites

May 11, 2017 from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Mesa Music Nites :

2nd Concert in Series: Support public safety while enjoying a free concert!

Who: Mesa Business Association is presenting 5 free concerts. All ages welcome.

What: Mesa Music Nites - Free concerts in the park - perfect family fun! Artists, vendors, entertainment, dancing, food, drinks, raffles, student essay contests.

When: Thursdays, 5:30 - 7:30pm

April 13 - Out Of The Blue

May 11 - “SuperStoked”

June 8 - “The Milkmen”

July 13 - “The Other Woman”

Aug. 17 - “The David Loeppke Band”

Special appearances by - Jason Love, Spencer the Gardener, Derrick Curtis, Monet, and many more...

Where: Singleton Pavilion, Elings Park, 1298 Las Positas,Rd., Santa Barbara, CA 93109

Why: All proceeds go towards public safety - raising funds for two crosswalks on Cliff Dr.

All information & applications available at: www.mesabusinessassociation.org

Seeking - sponsors, artists, vendors, non-profits and raffle donations.