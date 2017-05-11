Mesa Music Nites
Mesa Music Nites:
2nd Concert in Series: Support public safety while enjoying a free concert!
Who: Mesa Business Association is presenting 5 free concerts. All ages welcome.
What: Mesa Music Nites - Free concerts in the park - perfect family fun! Artists, vendors, entertainment, dancing, food, drinks, raffles, student essay contests.
When: Thursdays, 5:30 - 7:30pm
April 13 - Out Of The Blue
May 11 - “SuperStoked”
June 8 - “The Milkmen”
July 13 - “The Other Woman”
Aug. 17 - “The David Loeppke Band”
Special appearances by - Jason Love, Spencer the Gardener, Derrick Curtis, Monet, and many more...
Where: Singleton Pavilion, Elings Park, 1298 Las Positas,Rd., Santa Barbara, CA 93109
Why: All proceeds go towards public safety - raising funds for two crosswalks on Cliff Dr.
All information & applications available at: www.mesabusinessassociation.org
Seeking - sponsors, artists, vendors, non-profits and raffle donations.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: May 11, 2017 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
- Price: FREE!!
- Location: Singleton Pavilion, Elings Park. 1298 Las Positas Rd, Santa Barbara
- Website: http://mesabusinessassociation.org/mesa-music-nite/