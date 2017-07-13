Friday, March 23 , 2018, 12:34 pm | A Few Clouds 59º

 
 
 
 

Mesa Music Nites

July 13, 2017 from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Mesa Business Association 

www.mesabusinessassication.org 

Contact: Gitte 

[email protected]

805 963-6440

Mesa Music Nites: 4th Concert in Series 
Staring “The Other Woman” 
Support public safety while enjoying a free concert

Who: Mesa Business Association is presenting 5 free concerts. All ages welcome! 


What: Mesa Music Nites - Free concerts in the park - perfect family fun! Artists, vendors, entertainment, dancing, food, drinks, raffles, student essay contests. 

When: Thursdays, 5:30 - 7:30pm 
April 13 - “Out Of The Blue” 
May 11 - “SuperStoked” 
June 8 - “Mr. Friendly” 
July 13 - “The Other Woman” 
Aug. 17 - “The David Loeppke Band” 
Special appearances by - Jason Love, Spencer of Spencer the Gardener, Derrick Curtis, Monet, and many more... 


Where: Singleton Pavilion, Elings Park, 1298 Las Positas,Rd., Santa Barbara, CA 93109 

Why: All proceeds go towards public safety - raising funds for two crosswalks on Cliff Dr. 
All information & applications available at: www.mesabusinessassociation.org Seeking - sponsors, artists, vendors, non-profits and raffle donations. 
 

Thank you to our sponsors:

 Edward Jones Investments

 Mesa Fuel Depot

 Elings Park

 Kevin & Berni, Coastal Properties

 Mike Richardson Realtors

 Giovanni’s Pizza

 The Mesa Center

 Michael Kelly, E.A.

 Thompson Naylor Architects

 Ultra Fudge

 EBF Productions

 Water-With-Life 


The Mesa Business Association (MBA) is a non-profit and non-partisan organization that seeks to maintain the unique charm of the Mesa while reaching its fullest business potential. We strive to increase business resources and growth opportunities and serve as an advocate for positive economic, social and political change. The MBA is made up of a diverse range of business types, including retail shops, restaurants, professional services, home-based businesses and more. We’re always looking for new members to help us give back to our community through our many fundraising events and outreach activities

 

