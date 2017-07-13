Calendar » Mesa Music Nites

July 13, 2017 from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Mesa Business Association

www.mesabusinessassication.org

Contact: Gitte

[email protected]

805 963-6440

Mesa Music Nites: 4th Concert in Series

Staring “The Other Woman”

Support public safety while enjoying a free concert

Who: Mesa Business Association is presenting 5 free concerts. All ages welcome!



What: Mesa Music Nites - Free concerts in the park - perfect family fun! Artists, vendors, entertainment, dancing, food, drinks, raffles, student essay contests.

When: Thursdays, 5:30 - 7:30pm

April 13 - “Out Of The Blue”

May 11 - “SuperStoked”

June 8 - “Mr. Friendly”

July 13 - “The Other Woman”

Aug. 17 - “The David Loeppke Band”

Special appearances by - Jason Love, Spencer of Spencer the Gardener, Derrick Curtis, Monet, and many more...



Where: Singleton Pavilion, Elings Park, 1298 Las Positas,Rd., Santa Barbara, CA 93109

Why: All proceeds go towards public safety - raising funds for two crosswalks on Cliff Dr.

All information & applications available at: www.mesabusinessassociation.org Seeking - sponsors, artists, vendors, non-profits and raffle donations.



Thank you to our sponsors:

Edward Jones Investments

Mesa Fuel Depot

Elings Park

Kevin & Berni, Coastal Properties

Mike Richardson Realtors

Giovanni’s Pizza

The Mesa Center

Michael Kelly, E.A.

Thompson Naylor Architects

Ultra Fudge

EBF Productions

Water-With-Life



The Mesa Business Association (MBA) is a non-profit and non-partisan organization that seeks to maintain the unique charm of the Mesa while reaching its fullest business potential. We strive to increase business resources and growth opportunities and serve as an advocate for positive economic, social and political change. The MBA is made up of a diverse range of business types, including retail shops, restaurants, professional services, home-based businesses and more. We’re always looking for new members to help us give back to our community through our many fundraising events and outreach activities