Mesa Music Nites

August 17, 2017 from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Mesa Business Association

www.mesabusinessassication.org

Contact: Gitte

[email protected]

805 963-6440

Mesa Music Nites:

5th Concert in Series Staring “The David Loeppke Band”

Special Guests: “Monet”, “Howie & Susie” Support public safety while enjoying a free concert!!!

Who: Mesa Business Association is presenting 5 free concerts. All ages welcome!

What: Mesa Music Nites - Free concerts in the park - perfect family fun! Artists, vendors, entertainment, dancing, food, drinks, raffles, student essay contests.

When:

Thursdays, 5:30 - 7:30pm

April 13 - “Out Of The Blue”

May 11 - “SUPERSTOKED”

June 8 - “Mr. Friendly”

July 13 - “The Other Woman”

Aug. 17 - “The David Loeppke Band”

Special appearances by - Monet, Howie & Susie

Where: Singleton Pavilion, Elings Park, 1298 Las Positas,Rd., Santa Barbara, CA 93109

Why: All proceeds go towards public safety - raising funds for two crosswalks on Cliff Dr. on the Mesa.

All information & applications available at: www.mesabusinessassociation.org Seeking - sponsors, artists, vendors, non-profits and raffle donations.

Thank you to our sponsors:

Edward Jones Investments

Mesa Fuel Depot

Elings Park

Kevin & Berni, Coastal Properties

DFWM Self Defense

Mike Richardson Realtors

Giovanni’s Pizza

The Mesa Center

Michael Kelly, E.A.

Thompson Naylor Architects

Ultra Fudge

EBF Productions