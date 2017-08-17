Mesa Music Nites
Mesa Business Association
www.mesabusinessassication.org
Contact: Gitte
805 963-6440
Mesa Music Nites:
5th Concert in Series Staring “The David Loeppke Band”
Special Guests: “Monet”, “Howie & Susie” Support public safety while enjoying a free concert!!!
Who: Mesa Business Association is presenting 5 free concerts. All ages welcome!
What: Mesa Music Nites - Free concerts in the park - perfect family fun! Artists, vendors, entertainment, dancing, food, drinks, raffles, student essay contests.
When:
Thursdays, 5:30 - 7:30pm
April 13 - “Out Of The Blue”
May 11 - “SUPERSTOKED”
June 8 - “Mr. Friendly”
July 13 - “The Other Woman”
Aug. 17 - “The David Loeppke Band”
Special appearances by - Monet, Howie & Susie
Where: Singleton Pavilion, Elings Park, 1298 Las Positas,Rd., Santa Barbara, CA 93109
Why: All proceeds go towards public safety - raising funds for two crosswalks on Cliff Dr. on the Mesa.
All information & applications available at: www.mesabusinessassociation.org Seeking - sponsors, artists, vendors, non-profits and raffle donations.
Thank you to our sponsors:
Edward Jones Investments
Mesa Fuel Depot
Elings Park
Kevin & Berni, Coastal Properties
DFWM Self Defense
Mike Richardson Realtors
Giovanni’s Pizza
The Mesa Center
Michael Kelly, E.A.
Thompson Naylor Architects
Ultra Fudge
EBF Productions
