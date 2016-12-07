MESApedia - A talk with Betsy Green
Join us as author Betsy J. Green introduces her new book MESApedia, the first comprehensive history of the Mesa - from A to Z.
Santa Barbara's Mesa is closely linked with the waters of the Pacific that mark its southern border: a picturesque lighthouse and a loyal lady who guided ships to safety for decades, a clipper ship captain who watched the sea from a cupola atop his Mesa home, a Chumash village overlooking the beach, a Spanish fort with cannons ready to defend the harbor, shipwrecks, beached whales, a road called Cliff Drive that is nowhere near the cliff, and a famous rock on the beach.
Event sponsored by John C. Woodward
Complimentary for members, $10 Guests. RSVP.
Event Details
- Starts: December 7, 2016 11:00am - 12:00pm
- Price: $10
- Location: Santa Barbara Historical Museum. 136 E. De la Guerra St.
- Website: http://santabarbaramuseum.com/events.html
