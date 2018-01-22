Calendar » Messiah Sing Along

January 22, 2018 from 7:30pm - 9:30pm

The 37th annual Messiah Sing Along, originally scheduled for December 12, was one of the many casualties of the Thomas Fire. Evacuations affected some of the key participants, and the ashes and smoke made going out very challenging.

But good news! The Messiah Sing Along has been rescheduled for Monday, January 22nd, 7:30pm, at the First Presbyterian Church, corner of State and Constance. As always, Phillip McLendon will conduct this performance of George Frederick Handel's choral masterpiece, "Messiah," in a benefit for Unity Shoppe. James Mooy has again organized the orchestra which includes members of the Santa Barbara City College Symphony. Four outstanding local soloists will also perform -- soprano: Celeste Tavera, alto: Katelyn Neumann, tenor: Matt Evans, bass: Michael Shasberger. Organist: Steve Hodson

That covers everything and everybody except the chorus. That's because the chorus is you -- the audience! Tickets are $10, 100 percent of which goes to Unity Shoppe, the Santa Barbara non-profit which helps nearly 18,000 of our neighbors annually with basic necessities, including many of those affected by the Thomas Fire and resulting mudslide.

For 36 years the Messiah Sing Along has been a Santa Barbara Holiday tradition. This time it will be presented as a statement of unity and solidarity of our community in the wake of two devastating disasters.

Scores (bring your own) are available at Chaucer's Book Store in Loreto Plaza and at the door. Tickets are available at door. Any advance tickets sold earlier will be honored It's great music and great fun for a great cause -- Unity Shoppe. So, come and make a joyful noise. Raise your voice on high!