Met Live in HD Encore Screening - Bellini’s Norma
The 2017–18 season opens with a new production of Bellini’s masterpiece, starring Sondra Radvanovsky as the Druid priestess and Joyce DiDonato as her archrival, Adalgisa—a casting coup for bel canto fans. Tenor Joseph Calleja is Pollione, Norma’s unfaithful lover, and Carlo Rizzi conducts. Sir David McVicar’s evocative production sets the action deep in a Druid forest where nature and ancient ritual rule. Also featuring 2014 Academy alumna and Marilyn Horne Song Competition winner Michelle Bradley as Clotilde!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Music Academy of the West
- Starts: October 22, 2017 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
- Price: 7-17s free / $10 student and community access / $28 regular
- Location: Music Academy of the West , Hahn Hall
- Website: https://www.musicacademy.org/norma
