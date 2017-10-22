Calendar » Met Live in HD Encore Screening - Bellini’s Norma

October 22, 2017 from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

The 2017–18 season opens with a new production of Bellini’s masterpiece, starring Sondra Radvanovsky as the Druid priestess and Joyce DiDonato as her archrival, Adalgisa—a casting coup for bel canto fans. Tenor Joseph Calleja is Pollione, Norma’s unfaithful lover, and Carlo Rizzi conducts. Sir David McVicar’s evocative production sets the action deep in a Druid forest where nature and ancient ritual rule. Also featuring 2014 Academy alumna and Marilyn Horne Song Competition winner Michelle Bradley as Clotilde!

Order tickets online or by phone

musicacademy.org/norma

805-969-8787