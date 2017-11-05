Calendar » Met Live in HD Encore Screening - Mozart’s Die Zauberflote

November 5, 2017 from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Met Live in HD Encore Screening – Mozart’s Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute)

Music Director Emeritus James Levine conducts the full-length German version of Mozart’s magical fable, seen in Julie Taymor’s spectacular production, which captures both the opera’s earthy comedy and its noble mysticism. Enjoy free parking, $1 concessions, and the exquisite acoustics of the Music Academy’s Hahn Hall

Order tickets online or by phone

https://www.musicacademy.org/zauberflote

805-969-8787

Run time approx. 3 hours