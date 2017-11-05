Met Live in HD Encore Screening - Mozart’s Die Zauberflote
Met Live in HD Encore Screening – Mozart’s Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute)
Music Director Emeritus James Levine conducts the full-length German version of Mozart’s magical fable, seen in Julie Taymor’s spectacular production, which captures both the opera’s earthy comedy and its noble mysticism. Enjoy free parking, $1 concessions, and the exquisite acoustics of the Music Academy’s Hahn Hall
Order tickets online or by phone
https://www.musicacademy.org/zauberflote
805-969-8787
Run time approx. 3 hours
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Music Academy of the West
- Starts: November 5, 2017 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
- Price: 7-17s free / $10 student and community access / $28 regular
- Location: Music Academy of the West , Hahn Hall
