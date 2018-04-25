Calendar » Met Live in HD Encore Screening – Donizetti’s “L’Elisir D’Amore”

February 18, 2018 from 2:00pm - 4:30pm

Pretty Yende debuts a new role at the Met with her first Adina opposite Matthew Polenzani, who enthralled Met audiences as Nemorino in 2013 with his ravishing “Una furtiva lagrima.” Enjoy free parking, $1 concessions, and the exquisite acoustics of the Music Academy’s Hahn Hall.