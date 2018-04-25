Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 11:59 am | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

Met Live in HD Encore Screening – Donizetti’s “L’Elisir D’Amore”

February 18, 2018 from 2:00pm - 4:30pm
Met Live in HD Encore Screening – Donizetti’s “L’Elisir D’Amore”

Pretty Yende debuts a new role at the Met with her first Adina opposite Matthew Polenzani, who enthralled Met audiences as Nemorino in 2013 with his ravishing “Una furtiva lagrima.” Enjoy free parking, $1 concessions, and the exquisite acoustics of the Music Academy’s Hahn Hall.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Music Academy of the West
  • Starts: February 18, 2018 2:00pm - 4:30pm
  • Price: Ticket Prices: 7-17s free / $10 student and community access / $28 regular
  • Location: Hahn Hall, Music Academy of the West
  • Website: https://www.musicacademy.org/elisir
 
 
 