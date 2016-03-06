Calendar » Met: Live in HD encore screening of Puccini’s “Turandot”

March 6, 2016 from 2:00pm - 5:15pm

Puccini's final opera, Turandot, which is one of the most spectacular productions in the Met repertory, returns to the Live in HD series. Swedish dramatic soprano Nina Stemme sings her first Met performances of the demanding title role of Puccini's Chinese ice princess, whose riddles doom every suitor who seeks her hand. "Nina Stemme managed to render the grisly ice maiden surprisingly vulnerable… Her powerful, luxuriant voice retained its warmth throughout the evening, with blazing high notes.."(The New York Times) Anita Hartig has her company role debut as the angelic slave girl Liù. Marco Berti sings Calàf, the suitor who sings “Nessun dorma” and risks his head for Turandot's hand, and Alexander Tsymbalyuk sings Timur. Paolo Carignani conducts Franco Zeffirelli's visually stunning 1987 production.

Approximate run time: 3 hours, 15 minutes