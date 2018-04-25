Met Live in HD Encore Screening – Puccini’s “Tosca”
February 4, 2018 from 2:00pm - 5:00pm
Sir David McVicar’s ravishing new production offers a splendid backdrop for an extraordinary soprano in the title role of the jealous prima donna: Sonya Yoncheva. Enjoy free parking, $1 concessions, and the exquisite acoustics of the Music Academy’s Hahn Hall.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Music Academy of the West
- Starts: February 4, 2018 2:00pm - 5:00pm
- Price: Ticket Prices: 7-17s free / $10 student and community access / $28 regular
- Location: Hahn Hall, Music Academy of the West
- Website: https://www.musicacademy.org/tosca