Met Live in HD Encore Screening – Puccini’s “Tosca”

February 4, 2018 from 2:00pm - 5:00pm
Sir David McVicar’s ravishing new production offers a splendid backdrop for an extraordinary soprano in the title role of the jealous prima donna: Sonya Yoncheva. Enjoy free parking, $1 concessions, and the exquisite acoustics of the Music Academy’s Hahn Hall.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Music Academy of the West
  • Starts: February 4, 2018 2:00pm - 5:00pm
  • Price: Ticket Prices: 7-17s free / $10 student and community access / $28 regular
  • Location: Hahn Hall, Music Academy of the West
  • Website: https://www.musicacademy.org/tosca
 
 
 