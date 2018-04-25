Calendar » Met Live in HD Encore Screening – Puccini’s “Tosca”

February 4, 2018 from 2:00pm - 5:00pm

Sir David McVicar’s ravishing new production offers a splendid backdrop for an extraordinary soprano in the title role of the jealous prima donna: Sonya Yoncheva. Enjoy free parking, $1 concessions, and the exquisite acoustics of the Music Academy’s Hahn Hall.