Calendar » #MeToo…Now What? A Community Conversation

January 20, 2018 from 2:30pm - 4:30pm

#MeToo…, Now What?

A Community Conversation about Sexual Harassment in the Workplace & Beyond



Santa Barbara, California – Antioch University Santa Barbara and the Women & Leadership Certificate program will host an expert panel to discuss the timely topic of sexual harassment from social, cultural, media, legal, political, and business perspectives.



Date: Saturday, January 20, 2018

Time: 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Place: Antioch University Santa Barbara, Community Hall, 602 Anacapa Street, Santa Barbara

Cost: FREE. Seating is limited. RSVP on Eventbrite: https://ausb2018metoonowwhat.eventbrite.com



Topics will include but not be limited to:

Defining Sexual Harassment – what it is and what it isn’t and paths to recourse and remediation

Exploring the impact of sexual harassment on diverse victims and consequences for the accused.

Helping those who are being/ or have been sexually harassed.

Parsing the current media environment surrounding the issue and #METOO phenomenon.

The critical role of women in leadership roles fostering a positive, inclusive workplace culture

Panelists include:

--Janean Acevedo Daniels, JD, Attorney at Law specializing in employment law, employee rights, employer compliance

--Hon Hannah Beth Jackson, California State Senator

--Kate McGuinness, JD, Empowered Women Coaching

--Judy Guillermo-Newton, MFT, former VP of Organizational Development at Montecito Bank & Trust

--Starshine Roshell, Journalist, Author, Associate Director of Media & Communications at Fielding Graduate University

--Hon Helene Schneider, former Mayor of Santa Barbara

--Lois Phillips, PhD. , Moderator of discussion and Q & A

This event is sponsored by Antioch University’s Women & Leadership Certificate Program and Antioch University’s Office of Institutional Advancement. Co Sponsors are SB Women Lawyers, AWCSB, NAWBO, WEV, Antioch Alumni Assoc., Women in Science & Engineering/WISE @ UCSB.



BACKGROUND:

It began with a news story, and then a tweet, and suddenly it seemed like everything had changed overnight. 2017 will forever be known as the Year of the Reckoning…. the phenomenon of powerful men being knocked off their perches by allegations of sexual misconduct — in Hollywood, on morning television, in chic restaurant kitchens, in the U.S. Senate — showed no signs of slowing. Each morning, we awoke to ask: “Who’s next?”

The #METOO phenomenon has engaged millions of people worldwide, provoking confusion, workplace tensions, debates about why sexual harassment is so widespread. Antioch University Santa Barbara believes that everyone can benefit from learning more about how to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace as well as in all types of institutions.



This free panel discussion will feature experts from diverse fields including law, media, politics and the corporate workplace to address issues such as, why HR policies and training programs aren’t the answer, procedures for filing complaints, the impact of harassment on the victim as well as the person accused of harassment and the impact of social media in conveying the scale and scope of sexual harassment as a systemic and pervasive problem for women of all ages.



Participants will leave with an understanding of the definition of Sexual Harassment- what it is and what it is not- how to prevent it from occurring, what to do if you are the victim or the person accused, and how to ensure that an organization is creating a harassment-free workplace environment. Questions from the audience will be solicited and informational materials will be distributed. The panel will end with a list of strategies for creating create more positive, productive organizations.



Antioch University’s Women & Leadership Certificate program is a transformative experience for professionals who are committed to advancing their careers, their organizations, and their communities. The Women & Leadership Certificate is a 10-month, low-residency program for busy professional individuals who are ready to take their leadership to the next level of effectiveness, impact and fulfillment. The program is designed to accelerate the advancement of early-to-mid-career professionals, and to strengthen the pipeline of women who are ready to step in to larger leadership roles across corporate, non-profit, government, higher education and entrepreneurial sectors of our community. The new cohort begins in March 2018. Applications are being accepted and scholarships are available.



Antioch University is an accredited, non-profit university and a bold and enduring source of innovation in higher education that serves adult students around the world, online and from its five campuses in four states in addition to its University-wide international and doctoral programs. The University lives by its mission every day by helping students realize their potential and achieve their educational and career goals through a rigorous and responsive learning environment. Antioch University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Antioch University Santa Barbara has received Federal designation as a Hispanic Serving Institution under Titles III & V of the Higher Education Act.