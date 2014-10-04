Calendar » Mexican Immigration and Generational Transculturation in American History

October 4, 2014 from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Mexican immigration to the United States has a long history and yet it is both old and new. Immigrants from Mexico have been coming to the U.S. in large numbers since the early 20th century and as recently as today. Professor Mario T. García, UCSB Professor of Chicano/Chicana Studies, will discuss his extensive research over many years about the characteristics and impact of this immigration process and explain how immigrants and their children have adjusted through a process of transculturation or cultural adaptation to life in the United States. Mexican immigrants and their offspring have been and continue to be an integral part of the American experience and of American history. Professor García will also review the narratives in his new book The Latino Generation: Voices of the New America.

Institute of World Culture

1407 Chapala Street

Santa Barbara, CA

http://www.worldculture.org