Calendar » Mi Bella Boutiques 805

June 12, 2016 from 11:00 - 4:00

Many local artisians displaying their items. Just in time for Fathers day. The Burger Bus will be on site as well. We will have DJ Frank Ramirez spinning the tunes getting everyone in the mood to shop. Over 30 vendors. Come on out and see all these fantastic items. Raffle and discounts all day. Find us on Facebook at L2 Networking