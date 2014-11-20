Calendar » “Mia: A Dancer’s Journey” Premieres on PBS SoCaL at 7 p.m.

November 20, 2014 from 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

PBS SoCaL presents Mia, a dancer’s journey, premiering locally on PBS SoCaL November 20, 2014 at 7pm, and on PBS stations nationally in 2015.

Mia Slavenska was one of the most celebrated ballerinas of the 20th century, Croatia’s greatest dancer, and a pioneer in American ballet. Caught in the maelstrom of 20th century political events, she was forced to leave her native Croatia at age twenty in order to continue to dance; at age twenty-one, she was celebrated in Western Europe as the likely successor to prima Ballerina Anna Pavlova; and, at age twenty-three, she was emigrating to the United States with the Ballet Russe de Monte Carlo to escape a looming world war.

“Mia, a dancer’s journey” was co-produced for public broadcasting by Slavenska Dance Preservation, Inc., and PBS SoCaL. Writer, Producer, Director: Maria Ramas, Producer, Director, Editor: Kate Johnson, Producer: Brenda Brkusic, Producer: Ted Sprague, with Mia Slavenska’s voice by Emmy® Award-winning actress Blythe Danner. For PBS SoCaL: President and CEO: Mel Rogers. COO: Andy Russell. Station Manager: Ed Miskevich. Executive Producer of Program Development and National Productions: Brenda Brkusic. Program Development Coordinator: Michelle Merker.