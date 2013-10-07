Calendar » Michael Apted

October 7, 2013 from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2826 or (805) 893-3535

Santa Barbara Debut

Regents’ Lecturer in the Department of Sociology

Michael Apted

Film screening of 56 Up followed by discussion with the filmmaker



“Remarkable, poignant, fascinating… These are moving images of touchingly vibrant lives.”

The New York Times

A diverse group of British 7-year-olds were interviewed about their lives and dreams for a TV documentary in 1964.Since then, renowned director Michael Apted has been back to talk with them every seven years. Hailed as “a matchless portrait of our time” (Los Angeles Times), the series recently won a Peabody Award for 56 Up, its latest installment, in which more life-changing decisions and surprising developments are revealed. Apted, whose film credits range from Gorillas in the Mist to the surf documentary Chasing Mavericks, will discuss the series after the screening.

Co-presented with the Department of Sociology, the Carsey-Wolf Center and the Department of Film & Media Studies