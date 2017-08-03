Calendar » Michael Blackson at M8RX Nightclub

August 3, 2017 from 2:30pm - 1:30am

M8RX Nightclub & Lounge



- presents -



Michael Blackson

aka: ‘The African King of Comedy’





He has been called one of the most original stand-up comics in the country, and his performances have audiences laughing in tears. Michael Blackson, aka: ‘The African King of Comedy’, has been entertaining audiences all across the country and around the globe for more than a decade. Blackson’s comedic appeal grew from his involvement with BET’s ComicView series, HBO’s Def Comedy Jam, Showtime at Harlem, and Live in Hollywood.



With his most notable onscreen performance as "Angry African Man" in the 2000 comedy film Next Friday, produced by Ice Cube's film production company Cubevision. Blackson’s outstanding and unforgettable performance drew praise and a fan following like no other.



Along with special guest appearances on some of the hottest music videos, Blackson stole the stage on P. Diddy’s Bad Boys of Comedy on HBO and starred in a commercial for the Chappelle Show on Comedy Central. Blackson continues to entertain his fans bringing his one-of-a-kind, must-see stand-up performance to audiences all across the country and around the world.



Join M8RX Nightclub & Lounge Thursday August 3rd, for an unforgettable & hilarious night hosted by Michael Blackson.





Live Entertainment:

Neonfluxx | SMRTGZ





21+

2 Stages

3 Floors of Bass

VIP Bottle Reservations | 805.957.4111





Check out MLounge SB on the 3rd floor! Enjoy craft brews, specialty cocktails, and delicious bar bites before the show.

Lounge Opens at 230 pm || Kitchen Opens 5pm





