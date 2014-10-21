Calendar » Michael Lewis

October 21, 2014 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3003 or (805) 893-3535

Author of the No. 1 New York Times Best-seller Flash Boys

An Evening with Michael Lewis

Principal Sponsors: Susan & Craig McCaw

Tues, Oct 21, 8:00 p.m., Granada Theatre

“When it comes to narrative skill, a reporter’s curiosity and an uncanny instinct for the pulse of the zeitgeist, Lewis is a triple threat.” The New York Times



Best-selling author of The Big Short, Boomerang and Liar’s Poker – fascinating reports on Wall Street and the financial crisis – Michael Lewis is perhaps the best known, most influential financial journalist of our time. His new book, Flash Boys: A Wall Street Revolt, has been making waves in the news and on Wall Street, with its assertion that the U.S. stock market is rigged for the benefit of insiders. Lewis is also the author of The Blind Side and Moneyball, masterful tales of human instinct, determination and compassion. Get your tickets early – this talk is sure to sell out!



Pre-signed books will be available for purchase