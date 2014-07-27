Calendar » Michael McDonald Rock n’ Roll Royalty benefit for Youth Interactive

July 27, 2014 from 12:00pm - 9:00pm

Benefit concert of the year!

FUNK ZONE

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

On July 27th, Youth Interactive will be hosting a once in a lifetime benefit concert experience, performances by legendary Grammy winning artists, a silent & live auction, live art and the opportunity to enjoy the VVIP complimentary drinks Lounge and A VVIP Post concert intimate dinner with Music royalty catered by The Lark. 100% of the proceeds will benefit Youth Interactive SB so that together as a community we can continue to encourage Creative entrepreneurship through the arts for the youth of Santa Barbara County.

The FUNK ZONE concert of the year is a unique Santa Barbara community VIP block party that will kick off on 27th July at noon with…

San Francisco Base breakout talent Yassou Benedict, Dylan McDonald and the Avians who will be flying in from Nashville for the event, the amazing Ambrosia, and of course Michael McDonald & his legendary rock ‘n roll friends!!!

This ticketed event is now open to the public of the ages 21+. The Benefit will also include live painting by the artists and mentors of Youth Interactive; a silent auction; an event shopping area; a live auction hosted by Andrew Firestone; A presentation by Youth Interactive students and refreshments Available from our tent and local vendors.