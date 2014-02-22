Calendar » Michael Moss

February 22, 2014 from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2867 or (805) 893-3535

Author of the No. 1 New York Times Best-seller

Salt, Sugar, Fat: How the Food Giants Hooked Us

Michael Moss

FREE

“A mouth-watering, gut-wrenching look at the food we hate to love.” Publishers Weekly

In his recent best-seller, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Michael Moss traces how major processed food companies knowingly manipulate salt, sugar and fat to make their products incredibly irresistible. Meanwhile, one in three adults, and one in five kids, is clinically obese, and the economic cost of this health crisis is approaching $300 billion a year. How did we get here, and what can we do? Moss will take an objective look at the problems and offer solutions, based on the book that sparked a national conversation.

Books will be available for purchase and signing