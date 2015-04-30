Calendar » Michael Pollan

April 30, 2015 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3143 or (805) 893-3535

New York Times Best-selling Author

An Evening with Michael Pollan

Thurs, April 30, 8:00 PM, Granada Theatre

Co-presented with Sansum Clinic, Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara and The RoKe Foundation

Community Partner: Orfalea Foundation

“Michael Pollan [is the] designated repository for the nation’s food conscience.” The New York Times



An “ethical-eating guru” (New York Magazine) and fierce advocate of sustainable living, Michael Pollan is one of the most compelling and influential voices on subjects ranging from the environment to agribusiness to health. Join us for a lively conversation with the influential author of The Omnivore’s Dilemma, Cooked, In Defense of Food and The Botany of Desire. Pollan will be in conversation with Dr. Kurt Ransohoff (CEO and Chief Medical Officer of Sansum Clinic) and Dr. Fred Kass (Wellness Medical Director of Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic).



Books will be available for purchase and signing