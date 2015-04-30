Michael Pollan
Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures
Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3143 or (805) 893-3535
New York Times Best-selling Author
An Evening with Michael Pollan
Thurs, April 30, 8:00 PM, Granada Theatre
Co-presented with Sansum Clinic, Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara and The RoKe Foundation
Community Partner: Orfalea Foundation
“Michael Pollan [is the] designated repository for the nation’s food conscience.” The New York Times
An “ethical-eating guru” (New York Magazine) and fierce advocate of sustainable living, Michael Pollan is one of the most compelling and influential voices on subjects ranging from the environment to agribusiness to health. Join us for a lively conversation with the influential author of The Omnivore’s Dilemma, Cooked, In Defense of Food and The Botany of Desire. Pollan will be in conversation with Dr. Kurt Ransohoff (CEO and Chief Medical Officer of Sansum Clinic) and Dr. Fred Kass (Wellness Medical Director of Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic).
Books will be available for purchase and signing
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: artsandlectures
- Starts: April 30, 2015 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
- Price: $38.00-$19.00
- Location: Granada Theatre
- Website: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3143