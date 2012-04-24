Calendar » Michael Wesch

April 24, 2012 from 8:00 pm

The World Remixed – How New Media is Changing Our World It took thousands of years for the printing press to emerge and a few centuries more until the telegraph was invented. Now new modes of communication arise nearly every time someone creates a web app like Twitter or Flickr. Dubbed “the explainer” by Wired magazine, Michael Wesch is a cultural anthropologist exploring the effects of new media on society and culture.