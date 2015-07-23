Calendar » Michelle Robin La - Author Talk

July 23, 2015 from 4:00pm

Santa Barbara - Goleta Valley AAUW invites you to join us for Catching Shrimp with Bare Hands: The Story Behind the Story, a special presentation about a family's life in Vietnam during the war and after the Communist takeover. Thursday, July 23rd at 4pm in the Goleta Library Community Room, 500 North Fairview, Goleta.

Michelle Robin La’s first book, Catching Shrimp with Bare Hands: A Boy from the Mekong Delta, is the true story of her husband, Luong La, growing up in the midst of the Vietnam War and his struggle for freedom after the Communist takeover. When the 1968 Tet Offensive forces Luong’s family to flee the countryside for the safety of the city, his mother continues to travel back and forth to their island farm despite threats from the Viet Cong and nearby firefights. Luong only wants to catch fish and slingshot birds, but the war ends and Communism plunges their country back in time to a land without electricity or fuel where books are burned and propaganda “kneads their brains.” He starts to fight for his freedom the only way he knows how.