Calendar » Michio Kaku

January 28, 2015 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3005 or (805) 893-3535

Theoretical Physicist, No. 1 New York Times Best-selling Author and Futurist

Michio Kaku

The Future of the Mind: The Scientific Quest to Understand, Enhance, and Empower the Mind

Wed, Jan 28, 8:00 PM, Granada Theatre

Principal Sponsors: Dorothy Largay & Wayne Rosing

“He stretches his mind to 11 dimensions, understands what Einstein failed to grasp, and is a superhero of the incomprehensible.” Cosmos Magazine



Dr. Michio Kaku is one of the most widely recognized figures in science today. As the co-founder of string field theory, he continues Einstein’s elusive search for a unified theory to explain the laws of the universe. Drawing from The Future of the Mind, his “deeply fascinating” (Booklist) new best-seller about the latest breakthroughs in neuroscience, he takes us on a grand tour of what the future might hold. He explains how astonishing research in the world’s top laboratories may one day deliver technologies only dreamed of in science fiction – from telepathy to recording dreams, brain enhancement, and more.