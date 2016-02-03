Calendar » Micro-Farming Grandmothers & The New South Africa

February 3, 2016 from 4:30pm - 5:30pm

In the crowded townships of Cape Town, South Africa, a project entitled “Abalimi” (Harvest of Hope) has been underway since the last days of Apartheid. Under the leadership of “Mama Christina,” organic vegetable gardens have sprung up in the poorest urban areas of the Western Cape.

This presentation by Peggy Rivage-Seul, EdD, will chronicle the growth of a CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) movement in Cape Town that has captured the attention of the country’s agriculturists and political decision-makers.

The event is free for AUSB students, and the suggested community donation is $5.

For more information, visit antiochsb.edu/microfarming.