Calendar » Micro-Script Writing - All Day Workshop Oct. 20th

October 20, 2012 from 9:00am - 5:00pm

This 1 day program is designed to give those with any level of writing experience the opportunity to participate in writing three 2-3 page scripts. 1 hr lecture followed by three 2-hour sessions: run like a TV writer’s room – brainstorming, generation of a story arc, beats on a white board, then writing the actual 2-3 page script – each script producible as either comedy, horror, drama, or noir short film. This course complements Essentials of Film Production. https://www.cfssb.org/courses/