Calendar » Middletown: A Play

November 14, 2014 from 8:00pm

New York Times critic Charles Isherwood once described Will Eno as "a Samuel Beckett for the Jon Stewart generation," and Middletown is a bit like a post-Beckett Our Town, treated in a sort of postmodern Chekhovian way. Written in 2010, Middletown won the inaugural Horton Foote Prize for Promising New American Play. Describing this poem for the theater, Eno says, "I think Middletown tries to look at the accumulation and effect of the tiny moments that make up our lives - and how we are constantly vulnerable to these tiny moments, which may in fact change the angle of our entire life, or not."