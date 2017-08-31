Calendar » Midnight Rodeo Country Nights ft. DJ Jeff Rock

August 31, 2017 from 6:30 pm - 1:30 am

Save the date! @MidnightRodeoCountryNights ft. DJ JEFF ROCK is moving to downtown Santa Barbara EVERY Thursday!



- Presented by Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey -

Come join us for our Grand Opening Kick-off on Thursday, August 31 at 409 State St



Doors open at 6:30pm for dancing all night long

FREE line dance lesson at 7:30pm

LIVE BAND ft Revelry Country after lesson



$10 cover, includes (1) Complimentary well drink





Put on those boots and see ya'll there �� ��



