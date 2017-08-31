Friday, March 23 , 2018, 9:45 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Midnight Rodeo Country Nights ft. DJ Jeff Rock

August 31, 2017 from 6:30 pm - 1:30 am

Save the date! @MidnightRodeoCountryNights ft. DJ JEFF ROCK is moving to downtown Santa Barbara EVERY Thursday! 

- Presented by Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey -
Come join us for our Grand Opening Kick-off on Thursday, August 31 at 409 State St

Doors open at 6:30pm for dancing all night long
FREE line dance lesson at 7:30pm
LIVE BAND ft Revelry Country after lesson

$10 cover, includes (1) Complimentary well drink


Put on those boots and see ya'll there �� ��

 


 

