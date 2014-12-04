Mike Birbiglia
Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures
Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2995 or (805) 893-3535
Santa Barbara Premiere
Star of the Sundance Audience Award-winning Film Sleepwalk With Me
Mike Birbiglia
Thank God for Jokes
Thurs, Dec 4, 8:00 p.m., Campbell Hall
Award-winning comedian, actor, and filmmaker Mike Birbiglia returns to the stage with more painfully awkward stories in his all-new show about jokes, and how they can get you in trouble. Join Mike as he gets arrested in New Jersey, screamed at by a famous director, heckled by Statler and Waldorf, and attacked by zombie rodents. Ira Glass of public radio's This American Life writes "Birbiglia's stories are even funnier live than they are on the radio." Time magazine calls Birbiglia "master of the personal, embarrassing tale." The New York Times describes him as a "supremely enjoyable monologist."
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: artsandlectures
- Starts: December 4, 2014 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
- Price: $40.00-$15.00
- Location: UCSB Campus, Campbell Hall
- Website: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2995