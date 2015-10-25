Calendar » Mike Libecki: Untamed Antarctica

October 25, 2015 from 3:00pm

Few had seen it, and no one had ever set foot on it. Those factors made Bertha’s Tower, a 2,000-foot spire in Antarctica’s remote Wohlthat Range, irresistible to a small team of accomplished climbers led by veteran Mike Libecki. Irresistible – but also nearly inaccessible. Libecki, climber-photographer Cory Richards, and two colleagues battled extreme cold, furious katabatic winds, and fickle weather in an epic, ten-day climb to the summit. Join Libecki for a humorous but gripping firsthand account of this first ascent at the bottom of the world