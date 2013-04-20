Mike Lunsford to speak at SB Genealogy Meeting
April 20, 2013 from 9:30am - 12:00pm
This month’s speaker, Mike Lunsford, President of the Gaviota Coast Conservancy, will present an illustrated lecture on the historical significance of the Gaviota Coast, spanning the Chumash habitation, the Mission era, the Mexican land grant period and, in later years, oil reserves and minerals exploration and production.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: glennav
- Starts: April 20, 2013 9:30am - 12:00pm
- Price: 0
- Location: First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance at State Street
- Website: http://sbgen.org/events.php