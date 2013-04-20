Calendar » Mike Lunsford to speak at SB Genealogy Meeting

April 20, 2013 from 9:30am - 12:00pm

This month’s speaker, Mike Lunsford, President of the Gaviota Coast Conservancy, will present an illustrated lecture on the historical significance of the Gaviota Coast, spanning the Chumash habitation, the Mission era, the Mexican land grant period and, in later years, oil reserves and minerals exploration and production.