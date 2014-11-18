Calendar » Military Order of the World Wars Chapter Meeting

November 18, 2014 from 11:45 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

WHO: Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW)

WHAT: Col. George C. Woolsey Chapter Monthly Chapter Meeting

WHEN: Tuesday, November 18, 2014 11:45a – 1:30p

WHERE: Santa Barbara Elks Club, 150 N. Kellogg Ave., Goleta. CA

COST: $20 includes lunch

RSVP: 805 964-9546 and leave message with name, phone number

SPECIAL GUEST: Ms. Jan Koegler, MPH, Program Administrator,

Emergency Preparedness for Santa Barbara County Emergency Medical Services Agency

Ms. Kogler will discuss emergency preparedness relating to infectious diseases, such as the recent Ebola scare.

ABOUT: The MOWW is opening one of its members only meetings to introduce those who might be interested in finding out more about this venerable organization. The MOWW was established in 1919 to promote the welfare of this nation and provides an opportunity for Officers of all uniformed services to unite in a strong program to promote national security, patriotism, good citizenship and service to country. MOWW has more than 11,000 members in 155 chapters across the U.S. Membership is open to all recognized Commissioned Officers and is also open to spouses and descendants of officers. Going into it’s tenth decade the MOWW has strong ties to the Boy Scouts & Girl Scouts recognizing each youth who attains the rank of Eagle Scout or earns the Gold Award, respectively.

If you’re interested and eligible to become a member of the MOWW, please contact Major Jose Ramirez at (805)965-5839 or BG Fred Lopez at (805)964-9546. Monthly meetings are held at the Elks Club in Goleta on the third Tuesday of the month.