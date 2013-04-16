Military Order of the World Wars Meeting
April 16, 2013 from 11:45 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
The Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW) meeting this month is to honor our law enforcement and first responders. Sheriff-Coroner Bill Brown will be our guest speaker. We will be awarding the MOWW Law and Order Award to a deputy sheriff and a Santa Barbara fireman who were nominated by their respective commands. Contact Fred Lopez @ 805 964-9546.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Military Order of the World Wars
- Price: $20
- Location: Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613, 150 N. Kellogg Ave. in Santa Barbara
