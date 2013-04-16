Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 3:58 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Military Order of the World Wars Meeting

April 16, 2013 from 11:45 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

The Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW) meeting this month is to honor our law enforcement and first responders. Sheriff-Coroner Bill Brown will be our guest speaker. We will be awarding the MOWW Law and Order Award to a deputy sheriff and a Santa Barbara fireman who were nominated by their respective commands. Contact Fred Lopez @ 805 964-9546.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Military Order of the World Wars
  • Starts: April 16, 2013 11:45 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
  • Price: $20
  • Location: Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613, 150 N. Kellogg Ave. in Santa Barbara
  • Sponsors: Military Order of the World Wars
 
 
 