Military Order of the World Wars Meeting

April 16, 2013 from 11:45 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

The Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW) meeting this month is to honor our law enforcement and first responders. Sheriff-Coroner Bill Brown will be our guest speaker. We will be awarding the MOWW Law and Order Award to a deputy sheriff and a Santa Barbara fireman who were nominated by their respective commands. Contact Fred Lopez @ 805 964-9546.