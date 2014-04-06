Calendar » Milkshake

April 6, 2014 from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2785 or (805) 893-3535

Tom Kenny, Susan McMillan, Caroline & Lauren

Parents Choice Award-winning Band

Milkshake

“A fizzy contemporary band that really rocks without losing sight of its target audience [kids].” Los Angeles Times

Get caught up in Milkshake-mania! This six-piece Grammy-nominated group is a band on a mission: to create great rock music for kids. With its high-energy, feel-good tunes evoking influences from Rodgers & Hammerstein to The Beatles to The White Stripes, Milkshake rocks preschoolers and parents alike without compromising songcraft, stagecraft or authentic rock and roll spirit. Led by vivacious singer Lisa Mathews and guitarist Mikel Gehl – formerly of the indie rock group Love Riot – the band has been featured in music videos on Nick Jr., PBS KIDS and the Emmy-winning cartoon ToddWorld.

Approx. 60 minutes

The Fun Starts Early!

An hour before the show, the fun kicks off with balloons, face painting and craft-making parties for kids.

Best for ages 4 and up