Calendar » Mind and Supermind 1: James Fadiman Presents New Paradigms and New Tools for the Mind

February 27, 2017 from 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Join psychologist and 'psychedelic explorer', James Fadiman, to transform our view of the mind and ways in which the mind can be enhanced. We will explore two emerging understandings. The first displaces the old 'single self' assumption and suggests that a healthy personality is actually composed of multiple selves. The second displaces the idea that effects of psychedelics can be disturbing and overwhelming. When these substances are taken as microdoses, neither of these negative consequences occurs. This allows researchers to discover unanticipated beneficial uses of psychedelics including healing depression, anxiety and menstrual pain, as well as enhancing learning and creativity.

1 Session: 2/27/2017; 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm