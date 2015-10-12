Calendar » Mind and Supermind: “Beyond Emotional Intelligence: The Non-Ordinary Attention of Seers”

October 12, 2015 from 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Join Peter L. Nelson, Ph.D., author of The Way of a Seer: Reflections from a Non-Ordinary Life, for a workshop on the experience of a seer: someone who can straddle two worlds at once. Explore the non-ordinary attention deployed by seers to perceive a person’s field, allowing them to directly know someone’s psycho-emotional state and the forces that shape it.

Through stories of extraordinary episodes of seeing, you will understand the role of attention in non-ordinary perception as well as be able to resolve the conflict between science and seeing in ways that do justice to both. Don’t miss this special workshop as Dr. Nelson elaborates on the works of consciousness and explains how seers are able to use attention in a unique way that directly opens a vista of interpersonal awareness.

For more than 35 years, the CLL Mind & Supermind series has brought the community together with top minds to explore and question the nature of human psychology and consciousness.

Course number: 202197