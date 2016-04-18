Friday, June 29 , 2018, 3:29 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Mind and Supermind: Dare to Be 100

April 18, 2016 from 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Join Stanford University Professor Walter Bortz as he discusses the secret to living to be 100 years old. At the age of 85, Bortz is a dedicated marathon runner and a primary care physician for 100-year-old patients. He believes that the negative effects of aging stem from disuse rather than disease.  Students will come away with a 99-step plan for keeping active physically, mentally, and spiritually. Discover the secrets to aging and longevity by registering today!

Course number: 202197

Register online at www.theCLL.org or call (805) 964-6853

 

  • Starts: April 18, 2016 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
  • Price: $20
  • Location: SBCC Schott Campus, Auditorium 310 W. Padre Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
 
 
 