Friday, March 23 , 2018, 7:46 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Mind and Supermind: Humanity’s Rite of Passage With Richard Tarnas, Ph.D.

May 8, 2017 from 7:30pm - 9:30pm

SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning

 

Our global civilization seems to be on the threshold of fundamental transformation. Join cultural historian and psychologist, Richard Tarnas, Ph.D., as he draws from philosophy, religion, and culture to provide a holistic context of humanity’s rite of passage. Can humanity find a place of equilibrium during this time of intense polarization? Discover the answer by registering today!

 

Course number: 202196

 

Date:               Monday, May 8, 2017

Time:               7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Location:        SBCC Schott Campus, Auditorium

310 W. Padre Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Class cost:       $20

Contact:          [email protected]

 

Register online at www.theCLL.org or call (805) 964-6853

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning
  • Starts: May 8, 2017 7:30pm - 9:30pm
  • Price: 20
  • Location: 310 W Padre Street Santa Barbara, CA 93105
  • Website: http://theCLL.org
  • Sponsors: SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning
 
 
 