May 8, 2017 from 7:30pm - 9:30pm

Mind and Supermind: Humanity’s Rite of Passage with Richard Tarnas, Ph.D.

SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning

Join depth psychologist Richard Tarnas, Ph.D., as he draws upon philosophy, religion and cultural history to seek larger context for both understanding and action. Part of SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning’s Mind & Supermind series, the lecture will explore how our civilization, indeed the Earth community itself, seems to be on the threshold of a fundamental transformation.

Dr. Tarnas is the founding director of the graduate program in Philosphy, Cosmology, and Consciousness at the California Institute of Integral Studies and is the author of the award-winning book “Cosmos and Psyche: Intimations of a New World View.” Register today!

Course number: 20365

