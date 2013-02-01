Calendar » Mind and Supermind: Is World Peace Possible?

February 1, 2013 from 7:30pm - 9:30pm

Join us for this special lecture by Paul K. Chappell as he explains how at West Point and in the military he learned that peace is possible. Chappell graduated from West Point in 2002, served in the army for seven years, was deployed to Baghdad in 2006, and left active duty in November 2009 as a Captain. He is the author of “Will War Ever End?” “The End of War” and “Peaceful Revolution.”