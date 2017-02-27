Mind and Supermind: New Paradigms & New Tools for the Mind With Jim Fadiman, Ph.D.
SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning
Join psychologist and ‘psychedelic explorer’ James Fadiman, Ph.D. as he transforms the traditional view of the human mind and explores new ways the mind can be expanded. Approach different interpretations of the human psyche and learn about the unforeseen health benefits of micro-dosing psychedelic substances. Come away with a new understanding of our mind power and mental healing. Register today!
Course number: 202197
Date: Monday, February 27, 2017
Time: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Location: SBCC Schott Campus, Auditorium
310 W. Padre Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
Class cost: $20
Contact: [email protected]
Register online at www.theCLL.org or call (805) 964-6853
