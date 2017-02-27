Calendar » Mind and Supermind: New Paradigms & New Tools for the Mind With Jim Fadiman, Ph.D.

Join psychologist and ‘psychedelic explorer’ James Fadiman, Ph.D. as he transforms the traditional view of the human mind and explores new ways the mind can be expanded. Approach different interpretations of the human psyche and learn about the unforeseen health benefits of micro-dosing psychedelic substances. Come away with a new understanding of our mind power and mental healing. Register today!

Course number: 202197

Date: Monday, February 27, 2017

Time: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Location: SBCC Schott Campus, Auditorium

310 W. Padre Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Class cost: $20

Contact: [email protected]

Register online at www.theCLL.org or call (805) 964-6853