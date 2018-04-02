Calendar » Mind & Supermind: How Selfless Service Can Transform You and the World

April 2, 2018 from 7:30pm - 9:30pm

SBCC School of Extended Learning

Discover your potential for transformation through selfless service at SBCC School of Extended Learning’s upcoming lecture in the popular Mind & Supermind series.

Entitled “How Selfless Service Can Transform You and the World,” the lecture will be presented by husband-and-wife team David Paul, M.D., Ph.D. and Bonnie Paul, Ph.D., founders of The Freedom to Choose Project.

Through their volunteer work at The Freedom to Choose Project, Drs. David and Bonnie Paul train volunteers to serve in prisons, working with inmates on practical life skills, such as communication, self-responsibility and emotional intelligence. These volunteers often hear difficult stories but are able to restore themselves and avoid the all-too-common experience of volunteer “burnout.”

● What: School of Extended Learning Mind & Supermind lecture “How Selfless Service Can Transform You and the World”

● When: Monday, April 2, 2018, 7:30 - 9:30pm

● Where: SBCC’s Schott Campus, 10 W Padre St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Admission: $20

Contact: Andrew Harper at [email protected]