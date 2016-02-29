Calendar » Mind & Supermind, “The Golden Elixir or Longevity and Immortality”

February 29, 2016 from 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Come discover the most profound medicine there is – the medicine within! In this one-time Monday evening course, Dr. Roger Jahnke, OMD, will discuss how medicine can be produced within your own being. Ancient physicians and philosophers in Asia refer to this as the Golden Elixir. Students will come away with fascinating insights about the nature of their own being and the power of the Golden Elixir of Longevity and Immortality. Register today, and re-discover the portal to your deeper self.

Course number: 202197

