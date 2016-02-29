Mind & Supermind, “The Golden Elixir or Longevity and Immortality”
Come discover the most profound medicine there is – the medicine within! In this one-time Monday evening course, Dr. Roger Jahnke, OMD, will discuss how medicine can be produced within your own being. Ancient physicians and philosophers in Asia refer to this as the Golden Elixir. Students will come away with fascinating insights about the nature of their own being and the power of the Golden Elixir of Longevity and Immortality. Register today, and re-discover the portal to your deeper self.
Course number: 202197
Register online at www.theCLL.org or call (805) 898-8138
New classes start every week at the SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning. 280+ evening, weekday & Saturday classes for every schedule.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: February 29, 2016 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
- Price: $15
- Location: SBCC Wake Campus, Auditorium 300 N. Turnpike Rd., Santa Barbara, CA 93111
- Website: http://www.theCLL.org